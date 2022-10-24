We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kopparberg Strawberry & Liime Gin&Lemonad250ml

4.9(12)Write a review
£1.95
£7.80/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sparkling Pre-Mixed Drink
  • 1.3 UK Units per can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend men do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • The perfect pairing of strawberry & lime gin mixed with refreshing lemonade
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before, See Base of Can.

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.
  • Consumer Contact +46 580 886 02

Net Contents

250ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

12 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Refreshing and very nice flavour

5 stars

Refreshing and very nice flavour

Really nice mixed drink. Strawberry and lime flavo

4 stars

Really nice mixed drink. Strawberry and lime flavours come through and work well together

So convenient.

5 stars

I like to have a few cans of ready mixed drinks in the fridge to save room and this is a great choice for gin lovers like me. Lemonade made a nice change from tonic. Will buy this again.

Convenient delight

5 stars

Love this mix, so good, blended together perfectly.

Great summery drink

5 stars

Lovely refreshing summery drink. Perfect when chilled. Stronger than a pre-mixed can usually is however doesn't taste overly alcoholic, so a good balance. Was nice to find a can paired with lemonade as I can find tonic a bit too bitter!

Lovely premade drink to take on a picnic - refresh

5 stars

Lovely premade drink to take on a picnic - refreshing and tasty.

Fruity gin

5 stars

This can of kopparberg gin is so handy. It’s easy to store in the fridge and drink whenever without having to mix drinks together. It tastes fresh & fruity.

Delicious

5 stars

Convenient size, handy to have a few in the fridge for when friends come round, or for taking to picnics and parties. A delicious sweet strawberry blend, though I could definitely still taste the gin. A winner.

Great premixed drink. I love the flavour and the s

5 stars

Great premixed drink. I love the flavour and the size of the can, great for a quick easy drink.

Lovely flavour

5 stars

I really enjoyed this. Lovely flavour and very convenient to have in the fridge. Perfect in the summer. Lovely fruity flavour.

