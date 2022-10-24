Kopparberg Strawberry & Liime Gin&Lemonad250ml

Refreshing and very nice flavour
Really nice mixed drink. Strawberry and lime flavours come through and work well together
I like to have a few cans of ready mixed drinks in the fridge to save room and this is a great choice for gin lovers like me. Lemonade made a nice change from tonic. Will buy this again.
Love this mix, so good, blended together perfectly.
Lovely refreshing summery drink. Perfect when chilled. Stronger than a pre-mixed can usually is however doesn't taste overly alcoholic, so a good balance. Was nice to find a can paired with lemonade as I can find tonic a bit too bitter!
Lovely premade drink to take on a picnic - refreshing and tasty.
This can of kopparberg gin is so handy. It’s easy to store in the fridge and drink whenever without having to mix drinks together. It tastes fresh & fruity.
Convenient size, handy to have a few in the fridge for when friends come round, or for taking to picnics and parties. A delicious sweet strawberry blend, though I could definitely still taste the gin. A winner.
Great premixed drink. I love the flavour and the size of the can, great for a quick easy drink.
I really enjoyed this. Lovely flavour and very convenient to have in the fridge. Perfect in the summer. Lovely fruity flavour.