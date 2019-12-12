Cake Decor Crazy Faces 22G
New
Product Description
- Crazy Faces
- Give your cupcakes & biscuits personality with our easy-to-use crazy faces!
- So easy
- Get your face on!
- Sugar shaped decorations
- Pack size: 22g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Powder, Corn Starch, Dextrin, Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Stearate), Thickener (Gum Arabic), Artificial Flavouring, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Carnauba Wax), Colours (Brilliant Blue, Plain Caramel, Carmine, Curcumin, Carbon Black, Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.
Preparation and Usage
- Here's How...
- Crazy Faces can be applied to frosting and icing, or directly onto cakes. Use Cake Décor Edible Glue to secure the decorations in place.
- Why Not Try:
- Pair our Edible Eyes with your Crazy Faces to add even more unique and personalised touches to your frosted cupcakes and biscuits.
Name and address
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Net Contents
22g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1607kJ/378kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrates
|93g
|of which sugars
|72g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.0g
