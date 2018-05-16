TESCO 6 CRUMPETS

- Energy421kJ 99kcal5%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 765kJ / 181kcal
Product Description
- 6 Crumpets.
- A classic recipe. Baked on a hot plate for a thick and fluffy texture.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Yeast, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Use within one month.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: GRILL 1-2 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn halfway through cooking.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One crumpet (55g)
|Energy
|765kJ / 181kcal
|421kJ / 99kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|36.2g
|19.9g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.3g
|Protein
|6.0g
|3.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
