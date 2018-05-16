By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

TESCO 6 CRUMPETS

No ratings yetWrite a review
TESCO 6 CRUMPETS
£ 0.40
£0.07/each
One crumpet
  • Energy421kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 765kJ / 181kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Crumpets.
  • A classic recipe. Baked on a hot plate for a thick and fluffy texture.
  • A classic recipe. Baked on a hot plate for a thick and fluffy texture.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Yeast, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Use within one month.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: GRILL 1-2 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn halfway through cooking.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne crumpet (55g)
Energy765kJ / 181kcal421kJ / 99kcal
Fat0.8g0.4g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate36.2g19.9g
Sugars3.1g1.7g
Fibre2.3g1.3g
Protein6.0g3.3g
Salt1.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.57
£0.57/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here