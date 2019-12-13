By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Spiced Apple Custard Danish Pastrys

5(1)Write a review
Tesco 2 Spiced Apple Custard Danish Pastrys

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.20
£0.60/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Each pastry
  • Energy1276kJ 305kcal
    15%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates6.6g
    33%
  • Sugars12.3g
    14%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1344kJ / 321kcal

Product Description

  • Danish pastry lattice with spiced apple and custard fillings.
  • Spiced apple & custard hexagon 2PK

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Custard Filling (17%)[Water, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Potato Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Calcium Sulphate), Dried Cream (Milk), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Flavouring, Carrot Extract], Palm Fat, Spiced Apple Filling (13%)[Apple, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raisins, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Cinnamon, Flavouring], Water, Glazing Agent (Lactitol), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Maize Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Deactivated Yeast, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2PK

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pastry (95g)
Energy1344kJ / 321kcal1276kJ / 305kcal
Fat15.0g14.3g
Saturates7.0g6.6g
Carbohydrate39.8g37.8g
Sugars12.9g12.3g
Fibre3.0g2.8g
Protein5.1g4.9g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Appalling spelling but great product.

5 stars

These Danish pastries are very good indeed. Far better than the appalling spelling in the item listing above!

Usually bought next

Tesco Vanilla Creme Crown 2 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.60/each

Tesco 2 Winter Berries & Custard Danish Pastry

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.20
£0.60/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Tesco Chocolate Twist 2 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.60/each

Tesco Cinnamon Swirl 2 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.60/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here