Tesco 2 Spiced Apple Custard Danish Pastrys

Appalling spelling but great product.
These Danish pastries are very good indeed. Far better than the appalling spelling in the item listing above!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1344kJ / 321kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Custard Filling (17%)[Water, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Potato Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Calcium Sulphate), Dried Cream (Milk), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Flavouring, Carrot Extract], Palm Fat, Spiced Apple Filling (13%)[Apple, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raisins, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Cinnamon, Flavouring], Water, Glazing Agent (Lactitol), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Maize Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Deactivated Yeast, Flavouring.
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
2PK
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pastry (95g)
|Energy
|1344kJ / 321kcal
|1276kJ / 305kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|14.3g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|39.8g
|37.8g
|Sugars
|12.9g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|2.8g
|Protein
|5.1g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
