Sharwood's 4 Plain Mini Naans Low Fat 260G

Typical values per 100g: Energy as sold Per 100g
Product Description
- 4 Plain Low Fat Mini Naans.
- Packaged in A Protective Atmosphere.
- Sharwood's trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Low Fat
- No Artificial Colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Carbonates), Kalonji Seeds, Yeast, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Ground Coriander, Ground Fennel, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Ground Cumin, Wheat Starch
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before: see front of packStore in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight Suitable for home freezing Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Sprinkle each naan with a little water.
Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 1 minute each side.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat your oven to approximately 180°C/ 350°F / Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging. Sprinkle each naan with a little water. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 3-4 minutes.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Use on day of opening.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
Recycling info
Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- For information call +44 (0) 800 022 3390 (ROI - 1800 93 2814)
- Or write to us at
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- Or visit us at www.sharwoods.com
Net Contents
4 x Naans
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per Naan (65g)
|% Reference Intake
|Energy (kJ)
|1138kJ
|740kJ
|9%
|Energy (kcal)
|269kcal
|175kcal
|9%
|Fat
|2.5g
|1.6g
|2%
|of which Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|52.2g
|33.9g
|of which Sugars
|3.5g
|2.3g
|3%
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.5g
|Protein
|8.2g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.86g
|0.56g
|9%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
Safety information
DO NOT PURCHASE IF OPEN OR TORN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
