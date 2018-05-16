By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharwood's 4 Plain Mini Naans Low Fat 260G

Sharwood's 4 Plain Mini Naans Low Fat 260G
£ 2.00
£7.70/kg
Per Naan (65g) contains:
  • Energy740kJ 175kcal
    9%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.56g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy as sold Per 100g

Product Description

  • 4 Plain Low Fat Mini Naans.
  • Packaged in A Protective Atmosphere.
  • Sharwood's trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Low Fat
  • No Artificial Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 260G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Carbonates), Kalonji Seeds, Yeast, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Ground Coriander, Ground Fennel, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Ground Cumin, Wheat Starch

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before: see front of packStore in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight Suitable for home freezing Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Sprinkle each naan with a little water.
Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 1 minute each side.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat your oven to approximately 180°C/ 350°F / Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging. Sprinkle each naan with a little water. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Use on day of opening.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • DO NOT PURCHASE IF OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • For information call +44 (0) 800 022 3390 (ROI - 1800 93 2814)
  • Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Or visit us at www.sharwoods.com

Net Contents

4 x Naans

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per Naan (65g)% Reference Intake
Energy (kJ)1138kJ740kJ9%
Energy (kcal)269kcal175kcal9%
Fat2.5g1.6g2%
of which Saturates0.3g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate52.2g33.9g
of which Sugars3.5g2.3g3%
Fibre2.3g1.5g
Protein8.2g5.3g
Salt0.86g0.56g9%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
This pack contains 4 portions---

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT PURCHASE IF OPEN OR TORN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

