Tesco Watermelon Hearts 245G

£ 2.00
£0.82/100g
½ of a pack (123g)
  • Energy171kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 139kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • Watermelon.
  • 10p donated to The British Heart Foundation from every pack
  • Juicy & Refreshing
  • Pack size: 245G

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

245g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy139kJ / 33kcal171kJ / 40kcal
Fat0.3g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.9g8.5g
Sugars6.9g8.5g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

