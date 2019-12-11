Tesco Halloumi Fries 200G
- Energy291kJ 70kcal4%
- Fat5.0g7%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars0.4g0%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1457kJ / 350kcal
Product Description
- Pieces of halloumi medium fat hard cheese made with pasteurised cow's, sheep's and goat's milk, coated in breadcrumb.
- Mild & Crispy Halloumi pieces coated in a golden breadcrumb for a crisp finish
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Mild & crispy
- Halloumi pieces coated in a golden breadcrumb for a crisp finish
- All our party food cooks at the same temperature
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Halloumi Medium Hard Fat Cheese (Milk) (68%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Paprika, Dried Egg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 9-10 mins.
Place on pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking. Allow to stand for 30 seconds before serving.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One halloumi fry (20g)
|Energy
|1457kJ / 350kcal
|291kJ / 70kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|5.0g
|Saturates
|11.5g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|15.8g
|3.2g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Protein
|15.2g
|3.0g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
