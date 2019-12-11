Tesco Fish Pie Mix 340G

poor value
Nothing 'new' about this pack, same lovely fish, just 50g less than the old pack for the same price.......
INGREDIENTS: White Fish (34%), Smoked White Fish (34%) [White Fish, Salt, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto)], Salmon (Fish) (32%).
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K., farmed in Norway or Scotland (U.K.)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (113g)
|Energy
|514kJ / 123kcal
|581kJ / 138kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|18.7g
|21.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
