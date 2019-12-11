By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fish Pie Mix 340G

Tesco Fish Pie Mix 340G
Product Description

  • White fish, smoked white fish and salmon fillet pieces, defrosted.
  • A mix of white fish, smoked white fish and salmon. Ideal for Pies, Soups, Stir Fry, Fish Cakes and Meal Recipes
  • Responsibly Sourced A carefully chosen and prepared trio for fish pies
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly sourced
  • A carefully chosen and prepared trio for fish pies
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Fish (34%), Smoked White Fish (34%) [White Fish, Salt, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto)], Salmon (Fish) (32%).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., farmed in Norway or Scotland (U.K.)

Preparation and Usage

  • Important
  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Serving Suggestion
  • Poach in milk and use the liquor as a base for your creamy sauce. Why not try replacing a mash topping with breadcrumbs and parmesan for a lighter dish.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to:

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (113g)
Energy514kJ / 123kcal581kJ / 138kcal
Fat5.3g6.0g
Saturates1.0g1.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.7g21.1g
Salt0.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

poor value

1 stars

Nothing 'new' about this pack, same lovely fish, just 50g less than the old pack for the same price.......

