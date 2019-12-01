By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mrs Crimbles Gluten Free 6 Vegan Macaroons 195G

image 1 of Mrs Crimbles Gluten Free 6 Vegan Macaroons 195G
£ 1.40
£0.72/100g

New

Product Description

  • 6 Vegan Recipe Coconut Macaroons with a Chocolate Flavoured Coating
  • Pack size: 195g

Information

Ingredients

Desiccated Coconut (33%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Starch, Chicory Fibre, Humectants: Sorbitol and Glycerol, Vegetable Oil: Sustainable Palm Oil, Shea, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1%), Modified Maize Starch, Thickener: Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Stabilizer: Sorbitan Tristearate, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe. May not be suitable for consumers with an allergy to Milk, Nuts and Egg due to manufacturing methods

Storage

Keep them in a cool, dry place. A cupboard's perfect. Once they're open, transfer to an airtight biccie tin and polish off within two weeks.Best Before You'll find this on the side of the pack, poppet.

Name and address

  • Mrs Crimble's,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
Net Contents

195g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer macaroon
Energy 1889kJ/452kcal624kJ/150kcal
Fat 25.0g8.1g
of which saturates 22.0g7.2g
Carbohydrate 53.0g17.2g
of which sugars 31.0g10.1g
Protein 2.5g0.8g
Salt 0.13g0.04g

Surprisingly tasty

5 stars

Really tasty, not at all dry, so surprised to find vegan cake with chocolate on tasting so good. More please!

