Mrs Crimbles Gluten Free 6 Vegan Macaroons 195G

Surprisingly tasty
Really tasty, not at all dry, so surprised to find vegan cake with chocolate on tasting so good. More please!
Desiccated Coconut (33%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Starch, Chicory Fibre, Humectants: Sorbitol and Glycerol, Vegetable Oil: Sustainable Palm Oil, Shea, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1%), Modified Maize Starch, Thickener: Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Stabilizer: Sorbitan Tristearate, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin
Keep them in a cool, dry place. A cupboard's perfect. Once they're open, transfer to an airtight biccie tin and polish off within two weeks.Best Before You'll find this on the side of the pack, poppet.
195g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per macaroon
|Energy
|1889kJ/452kcal
|624kJ/150kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|8.1g
|of which saturates
|22.0g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|53.0g
|17.2g
|of which sugars
|31.0g
|10.1g
|Protein
|2.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.04g
