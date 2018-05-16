Simply Cook Chicken Makhani Cooking Kit 41G

Product Description
- Chicken Makhani
- 3 step cooking kit
- Ready in 20 minutes
- Heat rating
- Approx 56 cals per half recipe kit
- Gluten free recipe
- Pack size: 41g
Information
Ingredients
Butter Chicken Spices: Ground Spices (Coriander, Paprika, Cumin, Ginger, Turmeric, Chilli, Caraway, Fenugreek, Black Pepper), Garlic Powder, Crushed Chilli, Dried Mango, Ground Mint, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Makhani Curry Paste: Glucose Syrup, Water, Ground Spices (Coriander, Ginger, Cumin, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Chilli, Cardamom, Black Pepper, Cloves, Mace, Nutmeg), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Ground Bay, Fenugreek Leaves: Fenugreek
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 3 step cooking kit. use our chef made recipes and flavour pots to make quick and tasty restaurant quality meals, ready in 20 minutes.
- Cook restaurant quality meals at home with 3 Flavour Pots
- - Butter Chicken Spices
- - Makhani Curry Paste
- - Fenugreek Leaves
- Just add fresh ingredients picked by you.
- Simply & speedy ready in 20 minutes
- Shopping List (Serves 2*)
- - 3 Boneless Chicken Thighs (chopped into bite-sized pieces)
- - 100g Plain Yoghurt
- - 120g Basmati Rice
- - 1 Onion (finely sliced)
- - 300g Tomato Passata
- - 50ml Double Cream
- From your cupboard
- - Vegetable Oil
- - 15g Butter
- *For 3-4 servings just add more fresh ingredients.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Simply Cook,
- 14-22 Elder Street,
- E1 6BT.
Return to
- Simply Cook,
- 14-22 Elder Street,
- E1 6BT.
Net Contents
41g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion
|Energy
|1154kJ
|234.26kJ
|-
|275kcal
|55.83kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|1.89g
|of which Saturates
|1.5g
|0.31g
|Carbohydrate
|43.3g
|87.90g
|of which Sugars
|23.7g
|4.81g
|Fibre
|12.6g
|2.55g
|Protein
|5.7g
|1.15g
|Salt
|10.8g
|2.20g
Using Product Information
