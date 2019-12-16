Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Pizza 289G

No Thank you!
Very thin topping indeed. Thus after cooking, the base was a tasteless large savoury (for want of a better word) biscuit. I couldn't persuade the dog to eat it and she normally loves crispy biscuit. Shall stick to Tesco's own veggie pizza better pricewise and more nutritious by a loooong measure.
Tasteless and hardly any topping
Tasteless and hardly any topping. Definitely not worth buying at all.
The best vegan pizza there is!
The best vegan pizza out there! Nice base and not too "cheesy"!
Couldn't tell the difference.
To date this is the best Vegan pizza I have found. I'm in the process of transitioning to Plant based/Vegan and I actually could't tell the difference. The mushrooms are quite garlicky, which I liked but others may not. I cooked this from frozen too. Will definitely be stocking up!
Would buy again
Would buy it again, not enough topping or cheese, very sparse, dry.
The best vegan tasting pizza I have had so far
The best vegan tasting pizza I've had so far it was excellent.
The toppings are way too sparse and they are very
The toppings are way too sparse and they are very stingy with the cheese which makes for a dry pizza. It is too expensive given what you get (it's the same price as the Goodfellas vegan pizza and that has a lot of toppings and is far superior in taste).
Highly recommend
This is one of the best vegan pizzas I’ve tried, great authentic flavours..
Yummy
Very nice and affordable too.
10/10 could eat the whole thing at one sitting!
Super yummy, well done Tesco, best pizza I’ve had ever.