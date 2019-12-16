By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Pizza 289G

4(15)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Pizza 289G
£ 2.50
£0.87/100g
½ of a pizza
  • Energy1510kJ 360kcal
    18%
  • Fat13.0g
    19%
  • Saturates8.6g
    43%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1034kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, vegan coconut based alternative to mozzarella cheese, garlic spinach, garlic mushrooms, black pepper, oregano and parsley.
  • 100% Plant Based Topped with punchy garlic, spinach and aromatic herbs
  • On top label: 100% Plant Based Topped with punchy garlic, spinach and aromatic herbs On base label: The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% plant based
  • Topped with punchy garlic, spinach and aromatic herbs
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 289g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato, Vegan Coconut Based Alternative to Mozzarella Cheese (12%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Modified Maize Starch, Calcium Citrate, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Carotenes)], Garlic Mushrooms (9%) [Mushroom, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt], Spinach (8%), Semolina (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Yeast, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Sugar, Black Pepper, Oregano, Parsley, Basil, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14 mins

Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 11 mins

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

289g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pizza (146g**)
Energy1034kJ / 246kcal1510kJ / 360kcal
Fat8.9g13.0g
Saturates5.9g8.6g
Carbohydrate34.7g50.7g
Sugars3.1g4.5g
Fibre2.5g3.7g
Protein5.6g8.2g
Salt0.8g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 289g typically weighs 291g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

15 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

1 stars

Very thin topping indeed. Thus after cooking, the base was a tasteless large savoury (for want of a better word) biscuit. I couldn't persuade the dog to eat it and she normally loves crispy biscuit. Shall stick to Tesco's own veggie pizza better pricewise and more nutritious by a loooong measure.

Tasteless and hardly any topping

1 stars

Tasteless and hardly any topping. Definitely not worth buying at all.

The best vegan pizza there is!

5 stars

The best vegan pizza out there! Nice base and not too "cheesy"!

Couldn't tell the difference.

5 stars

To date this is the best Vegan pizza I have found. I'm in the process of transitioning to Plant based/Vegan and I actually could't tell the difference. The mushrooms are quite garlicky, which I liked but others may not. I cooked this from frozen too. Will definitely be stocking up!

Would buy again

1 stars

Would buy it again, not enough topping or cheese, very sparse, dry.

The best vegan tasting pizza I have had so far

5 stars

The best vegan tasting pizza I've had so far it was excellent.

The toppings are way too sparse and they are very

1 stars

The toppings are way too sparse and they are very stingy with the cheese which makes for a dry pizza. It is too expensive given what you get (it's the same price as the Goodfellas vegan pizza and that has a lot of toppings and is far superior in taste).

Highly recommend

5 stars

This is one of the best vegan pizzas I’ve tried, great authentic flavours..

Yummy

5 stars

Very nice and affordable too.

10/10 could eat the whole thing at one sitting!

5 stars

Super yummy, well done Tesco, best pizza I’ve had ever.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

