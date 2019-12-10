Calvet Cremant De Bordeaux Brut 75Cl
Product Description
- Brut - White French Wine
- Calvet Crémant de Bordeaux is the treasure of all great occasions. With a luminous golden colour, it shines and twinkles brightly, and reveals an open body in full bloom. It's soft, fruity, freshness will enhance gourmet cuisine, from the aperitif to the end of the meal.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Fresh and balanced palate
Region of Origin
Bordeaux
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9
ABV
12% vol
Producer
LES GRANDS CHAIS DE FRANCE GROUP
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sémillon, Cabernet Franc
Vinification Details
- The grapes manually harvested in small boxes, pressed and settled. The vinification follows the traditionnal method : first the juice is fermented ar low temperatue to preserve the freshness of the sparkling. Then when the wine is bottle, the second fermentation begins and lasts 11 months. This step transforms wine in sparkling wine
History
Regional Information
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Wine Effervescence
- Sparkling
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Calvet,
- F-33720 Landiras.
Return to
- www.calvet.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
