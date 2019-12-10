By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Calvet Cremant De Bordeaux Brut 75Cl

image 1 of Calvet Cremant De Bordeaux Brut 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Brut - White French Wine
  • Calvet Crémant de Bordeaux is the treasure of all great occasions. With a luminous golden colour, it shines and twinkles brightly, and reveals an open body in full bloom. It's soft, fruity, freshness will enhance gourmet cuisine, from the aperitif to the end of the meal.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Fresh and balanced palate

Region of Origin

Bordeaux

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

LES GRANDS CHAIS DE FRANCE GROUP

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sémillon, Cabernet Franc

Vinification Details

  • The grapes manually harvested in small boxes, pressed and settled. The vinification follows the traditionnal method : first the juice is fermented ar low temperatue to preserve the freshness of the sparkling. Then when the wine is bottle, the second fermentation begins and lasts 11 months. This step transforms wine in sparkling wine

History

Regional Information

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Calvet,
  • F-33720 Landiras.

Return to

  • www.calvet.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

