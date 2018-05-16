By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Guigal Cotes Du Rhone Red Wine 750Ml

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • Following closely in the footsteps of founder Etienne Guigal who vinified 67 vintages, Marcel and his son Philippe, deeply rooted in the terroirs of their region, are dedicated, with passion and discipline, to making the finest wines of the Rhône Valley. The motto of the Château d'Ampuis "Hard work reaps its rewards" illustrates the family philosophy of quality aimed at achieving the fullest and most consistent expression of the noble Rhône appellations.
  • 50% Syrah, 40% Grenache, 10% Mourvèdre
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

E Guigal

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Philippe Guigal

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre

Vinification Details

  • The wines of the great Southern appellations Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Gigondas, Tavel and Côtes-du-Rhône are also aged in these cellars. The methods of viticulture are always in keeping with an omnipresent respect for the environment. Moderate, controlled prevention against illness and vine parasites allows the grapes cultivated on the estate to reveal fully the complexity of the most exceptional terroirs of the Northern Rhône.

History

  • The Guigal Estate was founded in 1946 by Etienne Guigal in Ampuis, a small ancient village and cradle of the Côte-Rôtie appellation. It shelters a unique vineyard where the vines and the wines have been famous for 2,400 years.

Regional Information

  • Guigal's Côtes du Rhône Rouge perfectly illustrates the family's ethos of supreme quality. Careful ageing, together with the meticulous attention paid every day by Marcel and Philippe Guigal to the selection and blending processes, bring to the fore the consistency and excellence of the great appellations of the Rhône Valley.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • E. Guigal,
  • Château d'Ampuis,
  • 69420 Ampuis,
  • Rhône,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.guigal.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

