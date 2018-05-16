Guigal Cotes Du Rhone Red Wine 750Ml

Product Description
- Red French Wine
- Following closely in the footsteps of founder Etienne Guigal who vinified 67 vintages, Marcel and his son Philippe, deeply rooted in the terroirs of their region, are dedicated, with passion and discipline, to making the finest wines of the Rhône Valley. The motto of the Château d'Ampuis "Hard work reaps its rewards" illustrates the family philosophy of quality aimed at achieving the fullest and most consistent expression of the noble Rhône appellations.
- 50% Syrah, 40% Grenache, 10% Mourvèdre
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Region of Origin
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.9
ABV
14.5% vol
Producer
E Guigal
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Philippe Guigal
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Shiraz/Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre
Vinification Details
- The wines of the great Southern appellations Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Gigondas, Tavel and Côtes-du-Rhône are also aged in these cellars. The methods of viticulture are always in keeping with an omnipresent respect for the environment. Moderate, controlled prevention against illness and vine parasites allows the grapes cultivated on the estate to reveal fully the complexity of the most exceptional terroirs of the Northern Rhône.
History
- The Guigal Estate was founded in 1946 by Etienne Guigal in Ampuis, a small ancient village and cradle of the Côte-Rôtie appellation. It shelters a unique vineyard where the vines and the wines have been famous for 2,400 years.
Regional Information
- Guigal's Côtes du Rhône Rouge perfectly illustrates the family's ethos of supreme quality. Careful ageing, together with the meticulous attention paid every day by Marcel and Philippe Guigal to the selection and blending processes, bring to the fore the consistency and excellence of the great appellations of the Rhône Valley.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- E. Guigal,
- Château d'Ampuis,
- 69420 Ampuis,
- Rhône,
- France.
Return to
- www.guigal.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
