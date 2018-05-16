By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cornish Sea Salt Smoked Flakes 125G

Cornish Sea Salt Smoked Flakes 125G
Product Description

  • Sea Salt Smoked Flakes
  • Smokin'... We've gently smoked our sea salt over oak, apple and cherry wood to give it a lovely, aromatic flavour.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

100% Pure and Natural Sea Salt Flakes

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest Before: See base

Preparation and Usage

  • Pinch Tips... Add a rich smoky flavour by stirring into stews or rubbing over meat and fish before cooking. Makes for incredible pork crackling
  • Natural product, free from anti-caking agents. If contents cluster, please stir.

Name and address

  • Cornish Sea Salt Co,
  • Pol Gwara,
  • Porthkerris,
  • Lizard Peninsula,
  • Cornwall,
  • England,

  • Cornish Sea Salt Co,
  • Pol Gwara,
  • Porthkerris,
  • Lizard Peninsula,
  • Cornwall,
  • England,
  • TR12 6QJ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

125g ℮

