Cornish Sea Salt Smoked Flakes 125G
- Sea Salt Smoked Flakes
- Smokin'... We've gently smoked our sea salt over oak, apple and cherry wood to give it a lovely, aromatic flavour.
- Pack size: 125g
100% Pure and Natural Sea Salt Flakes
Store in a cool dry placeBest Before: See base
- Pinch Tips... Add a rich smoky flavour by stirring into stews or rubbing over meat and fish before cooking. Makes for incredible pork crackling
- Natural product, free from anti-caking agents. If contents cluster, please stir.
- Cornish Sea Salt Co,
- Pol Gwara,
- Porthkerris,
- Lizard Peninsula,
- Cornwall,
- England,
125g ℮
