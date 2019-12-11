By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Worcester Sauce 150Ml

Tesco Free From Worcester Sauce 150Ml
One tablespoon (15ml)
  • Energy63kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 420kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free Worcestershire sauce.
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Spirit Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Molasses, Sugar, Anchovy (Fish), Tamarind Extract, Salt, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Clove, Onion Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Natural separation may occur, shake well before use. Once opened consume within 3 months and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Natural separation may occur, shake well before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled Cap. Check Locally

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy420kJ / 99kcal63kJ / 15kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate23.9g3.6g
Sugars21.1g3.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.8g0.1g
Salt1.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

