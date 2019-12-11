Tesco Free From Worcester Sauce 150Ml
- Energy63kJ 15kcal1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars3.2g4%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 420kJ / 99kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free Worcestershire sauce.
- Gluten and wheat free
- Pack size: 150ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Spirit Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Molasses, Sugar, Anchovy (Fish), Tamarind Extract, Salt, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Clove, Onion Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Natural separation may occur, shake well before use. Once opened consume within 3 months and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Natural separation may occur, shake well before use.
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled Cap. Check Locally
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|420kJ / 99kcal
|63kJ / 15kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|23.9g
|3.6g
|Sugars
|21.1g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
