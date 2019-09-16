Brew City Ipa Last Order Fries 400G

Waste of money
Another waste of money... Poor quality potato had been used. Full of black and green sections that once I removed these bad parts were looking very sorry. I couldn’t detect any trace of ale flavoured batter. I must have removed it all with the numerous bad bits?
Delicious
AMAZING!!! I decided to put these in the fryer rather than oven cook them and oh my goodness they are delicious. Perfect crisp to them but fluffy inside and just like restaurant quality. Will definitely buy again.
Don't bother!
Thought I would try these as a treat. Wish I had not bothered. Not much flavour, coating fell off as they cooked and hard to get the to crisp up even with oven at max temp. A great shame and very expensive for what they are. Won't be buying them again.
Not worth trying
Terrible value, average taste. Be smart and buy any other fries or crisps. get more taste and save money by avoiding these.