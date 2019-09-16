By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brew City Ipa Last Order Fries 400G

2(4)Write a review
Brew City Ipa Last Order Fries 400G
£ 2.80
£0.70/100g

Offer

per 93g serving Oven Baked
  • Energy897kJ 214kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.84g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Skin on thin cut fries in an IPA batter.
  • For more information see www.brewcity.uk
  • Follow Us
  • Facebook, Twitter and Instagram www.brewcity.uk
  • We are Brew City
  • When you're with your mates and the munchies set in after a few drinks, we'll be there too.
  • Our food is proper tasty and goes brilliantly with beer
  • It's beermunch!
  • Skin on potato fries in a crispy IPA batter
  • Bites for beer
  • Proper bar snacks
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (90%), Sunflower Oil (5%), Batter (Modified Starch, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Ale Powder, Flavourings, Raising Agents (E450, E500), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract))

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook one full pack of Brew City IPA Last Order Fries.
If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, these instructions are guidelines only.
For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
1 Preheat the oven to 210°C/200°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
2 Spread a single layer of IPA Last Order Fries onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
3 Bake for 22 - 24 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Caution: Product will be hot after cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfectly pairs with American IPA

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 oven baked servings

Name and address

  • Freepost Brewcity,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BS.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • customer.relations@brewcity.uk
  • 0800 756 0825 (ROI 1800 946 008)
  • Customer Relations,
  • Freepost Brewcity,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BS.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ594965
kcal141230
Fat g4.87.9
of which saturates g0.50.9
Carbohydrate g2135
of which sugars g0.70.5
Fibre g2.13.0
Protein g2.23.6
Salt g0.560.90

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Waste of money

1 stars

Another waste of money... Poor quality potato had been used. Full of black and green sections that once I removed these bad parts were looking very sorry. I couldn’t detect any trace of ale flavoured batter. I must have removed it all with the numerous bad bits?

Delicious

5 stars

AMAZING!!! I decided to put these in the fryer rather than oven cook them and oh my goodness they are delicious. Perfect crisp to them but fluffy inside and just like restaurant quality. Will definitely buy again.

Don't bother!

1 stars

Thought I would try these as a treat. Wish I had not bothered. Not much flavour, coating fell off as they cooked and hard to get the to crisp up even with oven at max temp. A great shame and very expensive for what they are. Won't be buying them again.

Not worth trying

1 stars

Terrible value, average taste. Be smart and buy any other fries or crisps. get more taste and save money by avoiding these.

