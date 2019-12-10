By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Il Passo Segreto Appassimento 750Ml

image 1 of Il Passo Segreto Appassimento 750Ml
£ 8.50
£8.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sangiovese - Red Italian Wine
  • Obtained from Sangiovese grapes carefully dried, this Appassimento, offers aromas of dried fig, date, prune and vanilla. The soft palate doles out ripe cherry alongside smooth, round tannins. A complex and elegant wine which is both a true innovation and a perfect combination with traditional meaty pasta recipes.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Obtained from Sangiovese grapes carefully dried, this Appasimento offers aromas of dried fig, date, prune and vanilla. The soft palate doles out ripe cherry alongside smooth, round tannis.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

CAVIRO S.C.A.

Type of Closure

Other

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sangiovese

Vinification Details

  • All grapes have a drying process for 60 days . Vinification undergoes in December with a traditional destemming and soft pressing.

History

  • Fermentation takes place in small stainless steel tanks, at medium temperatures of between 24-28°C with a long time of skin maceration.

Regional Information

  • The grapes used to make Sangiovese Appassimento IGT are harvested by hand in Emilia Romagna, a region of Northern Italy, at late of September. Plant density is 3.500 vines per hectare. The vineyard is pruned-spur cordon-trained, in the Romagna hills and plains characterized by a clay soil.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Caviro S.C.A.,
  • Faenza Nella Cantina di Forlì,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Caviro S.C.A.,
  • Faenza Nella Cantina di Forlì,
  • Italia.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

