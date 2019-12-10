Il Passo Segreto Appassimento 750Ml

Product Description
- Sangiovese - Red Italian Wine
- Obtained from Sangiovese grapes carefully dried, this Appassimento, offers aromas of dried fig, date, prune and vanilla. The soft palate doles out ripe cherry alongside smooth, round tannins. A complex and elegant wine which is both a true innovation and a perfect combination with traditional meaty pasta recipes.
- Wine of Italy
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Obtained from Sangiovese grapes carefully dried, this Appasimento offers aromas of dried fig, date, prune and vanilla. The soft palate doles out ripe cherry alongside smooth, round tannis.
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
14% vol
Producer
CAVIRO S.C.A.
Type of Closure
Other
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sangiovese
Vinification Details
- All grapes have a drying process for 60 days . Vinification undergoes in December with a traditional destemming and soft pressing.
History
- Fermentation takes place in small stainless steel tanks, at medium temperatures of between 24-28°C with a long time of skin maceration.
Regional Information
- The grapes used to make Sangiovese Appassimento IGT are harvested by hand in Emilia Romagna, a region of Northern Italy, at late of September. Plant density is 3.500 vines per hectare. The vineyard is pruned-spur cordon-trained, in the Romagna hills and plains characterized by a clay soil.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of Italy
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Caviro S.C.A.,
- Faenza Nella Cantina di Forlì,
- Italia.
Return to
- Caviro S.C.A.,
- Faenza Nella Cantina di Forlì,
- Italia.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019