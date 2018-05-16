By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Butterkist Sweet & Salted Popcorn 6X12g

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Butterkist Sweet & Salted Popcorn 6X12g
£ 1.25
£1.74/100g
Per Bag (12g)
  • Energy63kcal 261kJ
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2180 kJ

Product Description

  • Sugar coated popcorn with salt.
  • Pop online and say hello...
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Be in the know: Our popcorn is made with natural wholegrains and when they pop they go all sorts of shapes and sizes. That's why, even though each bag weighs the same, the volume can vary... but you can be sure there's always plenty to share.
  • Everyone loves the irresistible taste of our popcorn. It's a big bowlful of unstoppable fun, perfectly popped and always ready to share.
  • Try it, love it, share it.
  • More irresistible flavours to enjoy...
  • Butterkist Cinema Sweet Popcorn
  • Butterkist Simply Salted Popcorn
  • Source of fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Made from wholegrains
  • No GM
  • No colours or flavours added
  • Vegetarians friendly
  • Pack size: 72g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Popped Maize, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Average serving size 12g; Average number of servings per multipack 6

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • Warning: Whilst every effort to remove unpopped corn is taken, some hard kernels may remain which could damage your teeth.

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Services Team, stating when and where purchased. If contacting us by post please enclose your pack and contents.
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 12g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 12g bagApprox. % of RI per 12g bagReference Intake - based on the intake of an average adult
Energy 2180 kJ261 kJ3 %8400kJ
-521 kcal63 kcal3 %2000kcal
Fat 25.9 g3.1 g4 %70g
of which saturates 2.0 g0.2 g1 %20g
Carbohydrate 63.9 g7.7 g
of which sugars 31.4 g3.8 g4 %90g
Fibre 5.8 g0.7 g
Protein 5.2 g0.6 g
Salt 1.23 g0.15 g2 %6g
Average serving size 12g; Average number of servings per multipack 6----

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Whilst every effort to remove unpopped corn is taken, some hard kernels may remain which could damage your teeth.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Popcorn Variety 6 Pack 76G

£ 1.00
£1.43/100g

Butterkist Toffee Popcorn 6X20g

£ 1.25
£1.05/100g

Butterkist Cinema Sweet Popcorn 6X12g

£ 1.25
£1.74/100g

Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 90G

£ 0.81
£9.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here