Butterkist Sweet & Salted Popcorn 6X12g

Product Description
- Sugar coated popcorn with salt.
- Be in the know: Our popcorn is made with natural wholegrains and when they pop they go all sorts of shapes and sizes. That's why, even though each bag weighs the same, the volume can vary... but you can be sure there's always plenty to share.
- Everyone loves the irresistible taste of our popcorn. It's a big bowlful of unstoppable fun, perfectly popped and always ready to share.
- Try it, love it, share it.
- Source of fibre
- Gluten free
- Made from wholegrains
- No GM
- No colours or flavours added
- Vegetarians friendly
- Pack size: 72g
Information
Ingredients
Popped Maize, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Average serving size 12g; Average number of servings per multipack 6
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Warnings
- Warning: Whilst every effort to remove unpopped corn is taken, some hard kernels may remain which could damage your teeth.
Name and address
Net Contents
6 x 12g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 12g bag
|Approx. % of RI per 12g bag
|Reference Intake - based on the intake of an average adult
|Energy
|2180 kJ
|261 kJ
|3 %
|8400kJ
|-
|521 kcal
|63 kcal
|3 %
|2000kcal
|Fat
|25.9 g
|3.1 g
|4 %
|70g
|of which saturates
|2.0 g
|0.2 g
|1 %
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|63.9 g
|7.7 g
|of which sugars
|31.4 g
|3.8 g
|4 %
|90g
|Fibre
|5.8 g
|0.7 g
|Protein
|5.2 g
|0.6 g
|Salt
|1.23 g
|0.15 g
|2 %
|6g
Safety information
Warning: Whilst every effort to remove unpopped corn is taken, some hard kernels may remain which could damage your teeth.
