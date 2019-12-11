Costa Coffee Mocha Italia Dolce Gusto Cappuccino 146.4

not compatible with dolce gusto machines !!!
After giving the tesco own a try with masses of regret !!!! i thought i would give these a go now ... as they where on offer.. At first they seemed fine & compatible with my nescafe dolce gusto machine , although they seemed to not fill the cup as much as the original ones .. gave them the benefit of the doubt but today they exploded coffee all over the under pod housing & had very ;little in my cup . made a complete mess of my machine , so wont be getting these again .. as this is not good for my machine .. just hope it has not done any damage !!!! ... dont waste your money will only be using the actual pods for my machine in future .. far more better quality of taste too ...
slow coming out the filters bitter strong taiste unenjoyable
Just tastes like instant coffee with milk. The Dolce Gusto and Tesco home brand ones are way better.