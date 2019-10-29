By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco White Chocolate & Strawberry Muffins 4 Pack

5(1)Write a review
Tesco White Chocolate & Strawberry Muffins 4 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.30/each
One Muffin
  • Energy1182kJ 282kcal
    14%
  • Fat13.0g
    19%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars23.1g
    26%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1575kJ / 376kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Strawberry flavoured muffins with white chocolate chunks and a strawberry sauce filling.
  • 4 White Chocolate and Strawberry Muffins

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, White Chocolate Chunks (10%)[Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Modified Maize Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry Jam [Strawberry, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thickeners (Carob Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Modified starch, Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Thickeners (Cellulose, Carboxymethylcellulose), Flavouring, Lemon, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soya

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1575kJ / 376kcal1182kJ / 282kcal
Fat17.3g13.0g
Saturates2.3g1.7g
Carbohydrate50.1g37.6g
Sugars30.8g23.1g
Fibre1.6g1.2g
Protein4.1g3.1g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I ordered a pack of these muffins, which I love, b

5 stars

I ordered a pack of these muffins, which I love, but wasn't credited with 25 clubcard points I should have had A bit miffed!

