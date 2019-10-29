Tesco White Chocolate & Strawberry Muffins 4 Pack

I ordered a pack of these muffins, which I love, b
I ordered a pack of these muffins, which I love, but wasn't credited with 25 clubcard points I should have had A bit miffed!
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, White Chocolate Chunks (10%)[Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Modified Maize Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry Jam [Strawberry, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thickeners (Carob Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Modified starch, Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Thickeners (Cellulose, Carboxymethylcellulose), Flavouring, Lemon, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Juice.
4 Servings
4
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1575kJ / 376kcal
|1182kJ / 282kcal
|Fat
|17.3g
|13.0g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|50.1g
|37.6g
|Sugars
|30.8g
|23.1g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|4.1g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
