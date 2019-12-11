Tesco Finest Chicken Liver Parfait 200G
Product Description
- A chicken liver and pork fat parfait infused with Cognac and topped with clarified butter.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Liver (38%), Clarified Butter (Milk) (15%), Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Cognac (3%), Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.Use by: see top of jar.
Produce of
Made using chicken and pork from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- To enjoy the product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
Jar contains 4 servings
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold 1/4 of a jar (50g)
|Energy
|1367kJ
|683kJ
|-
|331kcal
|165kcal
|Fat
|31.0g
|15.5g
|of which saturates
|16.8g
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|3.0g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.7g
|3.4g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Jar contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
