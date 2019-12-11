By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chicken Liver Parfait 200G

Tesco Finest Chicken Liver Parfait 200G
£ 6.00
£3.00/100g

New

Product Description

  • A chicken liver and pork fat parfait infused with Cognac and topped with clarified butter.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Liver (38%), Clarified Butter (Milk) (15%), Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Cognac (3%), Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.Use by: see top of jar.

Produce of

Made using chicken and pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • To enjoy the product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

Jar contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA.
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA.
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold 1/4 of a jar (50g)
Energy 1367kJ683kJ
-331kcal165kcal
Fat 31.0g15.5g
of which saturates 16.8g8.4g
Carbohydrate 6.0g3.0g
of which sugars 2.2g1.1g
Fibre 0.5g0.3g
Protein 6.7g3.4g
Salt 1.2g0.6g
Jar contains 4 servings--
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

