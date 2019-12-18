Huggies Pull Ups Pink Training Pants Age 2-4 Night Time 23 Pack
- Night Time Potty Training Pants Girls 2-4 Years
- Visit www.pottytraining.co.uk for more information
- Huggies Pull-Ups potty training pants make potty training more fun and easier!
- Here's how:
- 1. I Sleep from the very beginning of a little one's potty training journey, it is important to be consistent. With extra absorbency for increased protection; they ensure your little one stays dry during the night without having to revert back to nappies.
- 2. New Better Fit - I Do - All round stretchy fit to practise pulling up and down
- 3. I See - Unique Disney designs that toddlers love to wear also fade when wet encouraging them to stay dry.
- 4. Huggies Pull-Ups potty training pants are also available in a Day-Time variant. The special blue learning layer allows toddlers to feel wetness for a few moments, before quickly drawing the moisture away. That way they learn wet and dry and can ultimately stay dry on their own.
- Huggies Pull-Ups potty training pants are also available in 1-2.5 years (8-17kg) in both a Day-time and Night-time range.
- Huggies Pull-Ups potty training pants
- Unlike nappies, specifically designed to help make potty training easier
- Pull up pants, just like real underwear
- Fun Disney® designs that toddlers love to wear
- New Better Fit - All round stretchy fit to practise pulling up and down
- Wetness indicator fades to signal wet from dry
- Closest nappies size 5/6
- Quantity: 23 Pants
- Huggies; Nappies; Pull-Ups
- Huggies Pull Ups training pants for girls 2-4 years fits girls 18-23kgs
- Available in a variety of fun Disney designs that toddlers love, helping make potty training pants fun
- Extra absorbency for increased protection to ensure your little one stays dry during the night time without having to revert back to nappies
- New Better Fit - All round stretchy fit to practise pulling up and down
Name and address
- Kimberly-Clark Limited,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
- Consumer Services
- ASKGTT16,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
- Or call us on: FREEPHONE 0800 626 008 (UK) 1800 626 008 (ROI) quoting the number printed on the inside of the core.
Lower age limit
2 Years
Upper age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
4 x Packs
