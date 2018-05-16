By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Coastal Bite Ingot Truckle 200G

Tesco Finest Coastal Bite Ingot Truckle 200G

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.25/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

New

Per 30g
  • Energy517kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Cheddar cheese.
  Inspired by a family recipe, this intense Cheddar is matured on the Dorset Coast to develop an intense flavour and distinctive crunch. A firm favourite for good reason.
  • Inspired by a family recipe, this intense Cheddar is matured on the Dorset coast to develop an intense flavour and distinctive crunch. A firm favourite for good reason.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.9g10.5g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g7.6g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat the wax layer. Do not throw wax onto an open fire..

