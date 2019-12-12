Belazu Turkish Pepper Paste 130G

Product Description
- Paste Made with Red Peppers and Spices
- Traditional Turkish biber sosu made with red peppers
- Live life in full flavour
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Ingredients
Grilled Red Peppers (47%), Sun-Dried Peppers (18%), Rehydrated Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Mixed Spices
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated for up to 4 weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Recommendation
- Use to add depth to grain and pulse salads.
Name and address
- Belazu Ingredient Company,
- 74 Long Drive,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 8LZ.
Return to
- Belazu Ingredient Company,
- 74 Long Drive,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 8LZ.
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|547 kJ/131kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|Of which Saturates
|1.1g
|Carbohydrates
|12.0g
|Of which Sugars
|12.0g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|Protein
|2.7g
|Salt
|3.5g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019