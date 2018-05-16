Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Foot Cream 60G

Product Description
- Cocoa Butter Formula Foot Magic
- Pure Cocoa Butter, enriched with Vitamin E and other natural emollients, provides a deep penetrating treatment for the feet. This unique formulation moisturizes, softens and smoothes even the roughest, driest skin. The addition of soothing Peppermint Oil revitalizes sore, tired feet.
- Palmer's is against animal testing.
- Palmer's does not manufacture store brands.
- With vitamin E
- Deeply moisturizes rough, dry skin
- With peppermint oil & mango butter
- Soothes tired feet
- Made with natural vitamin E (Tocopherol)
- Family owned & operated
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Petrolatum, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Microcrystalline Wax (Cera Microcristallina), Isopropyl Myristate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Polysorbate 60, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Beta-Carotene (CI 40800), Limonene
Produce of
Made in U.S.A.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply to rough, dry, calloused feet daily to achieve and maintain soft, supple skin. Especially effective when applied to feet at night then covered with cotton socks.
Recycling info
Tube. Recyclable
Name and address
- E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- England.
Return to
- www.palmers.com
Net Contents
60g ℮
