By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Foot Cream 60G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Foot Cream 60G
£ 4.30
£7.17/100g

Product Description

  • Cocoa Butter Formula Foot Magic
  • Pure Cocoa Butter, enriched with Vitamin E and other natural emollients, provides a deep penetrating treatment for the feet. This unique formulation moisturizes, softens and smoothes even the roughest, driest skin. The addition of soothing Peppermint Oil revitalizes sore, tired feet.
  • Palmer's is against animal testing.
  • Palmer's does not manufacture store brands.
  • With vitamin E
  • Deeply moisturizes rough, dry skin
  • With peppermint oil & mango butter
  • Soothes tired feet
  • Made with natural vitamin E (Tocopherol)
  • Family owned & operated
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Microcrystalline Wax (Cera Microcristallina), Isopropyl Myristate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Polysorbate 60, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Beta-Carotene (CI 40800), Limonene

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply to rough, dry, calloused feet daily to achieve and maintain soft, supple skin. Especially effective when applied to feet at night then covered with cotton socks.

Recycling info

Tube. Recyclable

Name and address

  • E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • England.

Return to

  • E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • England.
  • www.palmers.com

Net Contents

60g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formulaheel Repair Stick 25G

£ 4.95
£19.80/100g

Profoot 360 Foot File

£ 5.25
£5.25/each

Palmers Cocoa Butter Formula Cream Tube 60G

£ 1.95
£3.25/100g

Scholl Cracked Heel Cream Active K 60Ml

£ 5.00
£8.34/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here