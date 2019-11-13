Tesco Finest Chocolate & Orange Cheesecake Slices 180G
- Energy1495kJ 358kcal18%
- Fat20.3g29%
- Saturates12.2g61%
- Sugars19.2g21%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1661kJ / 398kcal
Product Description
- Baked chocolate and orange cheesecake on a chocolate flavoured digestive biscuit base, finished with a chocolate and orange ganache and lustred dark chocolate curls.
- Buttery chocolate digestive biscuit base topped with a Belgian chocolate and orange cheesecake, hand finished with bronze lustred dark chocolate curls. Our chefs slow bake our Belgian chocolate and orange cheesecake to achieve a beautifully light, yet creamy texture, which is then topped with a smooth Belgian chocolate and orange ganache and hand decorated with bronze lustred dark chocolate curls.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (21%), Single Cream (Milk), Belgian Dark Chocolate (12%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Butteroil (Milk), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Belgian Milk Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice (2%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Colour (Iron Oxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
2 x 90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (90g)
|Energy
|1661kJ / 398kcal
|1495kJ / 358kcal
|Fat
|22.5g
|20.3g
|Saturates
|13.5g
|12.2g
|Carbohydrate
|41.5g
|37.4g
|Sugars
|21.3g
|19.2g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|6.5g
|5.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
