Tesco Finest Chocolate & Orange Cheesecake Slices 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Chocolate & Orange Cheesecake Slices 180G
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

One slice
  • Energy1495kJ 358kcal
    18%
  • Fat20.3g
    29%
  • Saturates12.2g
    61%
  • Sugars19.2g
    21%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1661kJ / 398kcal

Product Description

  • Baked chocolate and orange cheesecake on a chocolate flavoured digestive biscuit base, finished with a chocolate and orange ganache and lustred dark chocolate curls.
  • Buttery chocolate digestive biscuit base topped with a Belgian chocolate and orange cheesecake, hand finished with bronze lustred dark chocolate curls. Our chefs slow bake our Belgian chocolate and orange cheesecake to achieve a beautifully light, yet creamy texture, which is then topped with a smooth Belgian chocolate and orange ganache and hand decorated with bronze lustred dark chocolate curls.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (21%), Single Cream (Milk), Belgian Dark Chocolate (12%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Butteroil (Milk), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Belgian Milk Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice (2%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Colour (Iron Oxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (90g)
Energy1661kJ / 398kcal1495kJ / 358kcal
Fat22.5g20.3g
Saturates13.5g12.2g
Carbohydrate41.5g37.4g
Sugars21.3g19.2g
Fibre1.6g1.4g
Protein6.5g5.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

