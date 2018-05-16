By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Chorizo Style Bangrs 350G

Wicked Kitchen Chorizo Style Bangrs 350G
£ 3.00
£8.58/kg
One banger
  • Energy568kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 738kJ / 176kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free rice flour, roasted mushroom, pea protein, roasted onion and red pepper blended with seasoning and filled into a starch casing.
  • Smoked paprika, herb and spicy pea protein blend. Bangin' on the barbie
  • Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs!
  • Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Prepare for veg unleashed!
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rice Flour, Roasted Mushroom, Roasted Onion, Textured Pea Protein (5%), Palm Oil, Red Pepper, Pea Protein (3%), Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Dried Red Pepper, Coriander, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Demerara Sugar, Smoked Sea Salt, Smoked Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Roasted Garlic Powder, Paprika, Paprika Extract, Chilli Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Black Pepper, Bamboo Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Dextrin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Maize Dextrin, Dried Onion, Starch, Humectant (Glycerol).

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, grill.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Medium 9 mins. Place on a non-stick tray and grill, turning occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14 mins.
For best results, pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes to caramelise. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Medium 10-12 mins. Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add bangers to pan and fry, turning frequently.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco are happy to refund or replace any Wicked Kitchen product that doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff or Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne banger (77g**)
Energy738kJ / 176kcal568kJ / 135kcal
Fat5.5g4.3g
Saturates2.6g2.0g
Carbohydrate20.1g15.5g
Sugars2.9g2.2g
Fibre3.6g2.8g
Protein9.5g7.3g
Salt2.2g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 350g typically weighs 308g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

