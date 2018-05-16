Wicked Kitchen Chorizo Style Bangrs 350G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, grill.

Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Grill

Instructions: Medium 9 mins. Place on a non-stick tray and grill, turning occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14 mins.

For best results, pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes to caramelise. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Medium 10-12 mins. Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add bangers to pan and fry, turning frequently.

