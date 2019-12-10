Brumale Vino Di Montepulciano 750Ml

Product Description
- Red Italian Wine
- A classic Italian wine coming from the vineyards which surround Montepulciano, a picturesque hill town in south eastern Tuscany. Viticulture here dates back many centuries to Etruscan times. This full bodied red has structure and is brimming with flavours of ripe cherries and plums with a long smooth finish. Perfect with roasted red meats, ragu or hard cheeses.
- Wine of Italy
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- This full bodied red has structure and is brimming with flavours of ripe cherries and plums with a long smooth finish.
Region of Origin
Abruzzi
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
14% vol
Producer
CAVIRO S.C.A.
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
SOC.COOP- VECCHIA CANTINA DI MONTEPULCIANO
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sangiovese
Vinification Details
- Nobile di Montepulciano is one of Italy's classic red wines. The key grape variety grown here Sangiovese (known locally as Prugnolo Gentile).
History
- The grapes were hand harvested in mid- September, and they are destemmed and gently crushed.; fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks, at medium temperatures of between 22-26°C, with a long time of skin maceration. Finally, the aging period of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano is at least 24 months, of which 12 months in oak barrels.
Regional Information
- The vineyards grow in clay and gravel plains (altitude of 300 - 400m) in Montepulciano area in the centre of Tuscany.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Produce of
Product of Italy
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Soc. Coop. Vecchia Cantina di Montepulciano Soc. Agr.,
- Montepulciano,
- Italy.
Return to
- Soc. Coop. Vecchia Cantina di Montepulciano Soc. Agr.,
- Montepulciano,
- Italy.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019