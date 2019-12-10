By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brumale Vino Di Montepulciano 750Ml

image 1 of Brumale Vino Di Montepulciano 750Ml
£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Red Italian Wine
  • A classic Italian wine coming from the vineyards which surround Montepulciano, a picturesque hill town in south eastern Tuscany. Viticulture here dates back many centuries to Etruscan times. This full bodied red has structure and is brimming with flavours of ripe cherries and plums with a long smooth finish. Perfect with roasted red meats, ragu or hard cheeses.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This full bodied red has structure and is brimming with flavours of ripe cherries and plums with a long smooth finish.

Region of Origin

Abruzzi

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

CAVIRO S.C.A.

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

SOC.COOP- VECCHIA CANTINA DI MONTEPULCIANO

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sangiovese

Vinification Details

  • Nobile di Montepulciano is one of Italy's classic red wines. The key grape variety grown here Sangiovese (known locally as Prugnolo Gentile).

History

  • The grapes were hand harvested in mid- September, and they are destemmed and gently crushed.; fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks, at medium temperatures of between 22-26°C, with a long time of skin maceration. Finally, the aging period of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano is at least 24 months, of which 12 months in oak barrels.

Regional Information

  • The vineyards grow in clay and gravel plains (altitude of 300 - 400m) in Montepulciano area in the centre of Tuscany.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Soc. Coop. Vecchia Cantina di Montepulciano Soc. Agr.,
  • Montepulciano,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Soc. Coop. Vecchia Cantina di Montepulciano Soc. Agr.,
  • Montepulciano,
  • Italy.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

