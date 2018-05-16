Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 100 Buds

Product Description
- Baby Cotton Buds
- For cleaning delicate areas around eyes & outer ear
- Designed to clean delicate and difficult to reach areas
- Soft & gentle for use on delicate skin
- Naturally absorbent with 100% pure cotton tips & 100% paper sticks
Made in Italy
- To Use: Gently cleanses and dries between baby's fingers, toes and around the eyes, nose or outer ear. It can also be used to apply cream to blemishes. Ideal for applying and removing make-up and cleaning around eyes and outer ear.
- WARNING: Never insert a cotton bud into the inner ear or nose. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Improper use can cause injury.
100 x Buds
