Tesco Finest Millionaires Pinata Dessert 700G

Product Description
- A layered dessert of toffee mousse, Belgian chocolate sauce, digestive biscuit crumb and chocolate sponge. Finished with a salted caramel glaze and decorated with gold dusting and a white chocolate dome filled with edible decorations.
- Belgian chocolate sauce, chocolate sponge and toffee mousse on a digestive biscuit base, topped with a salted caramel glaze and a chocolate piñata filled with gold dusted butterscotch and chocolate pieces. Inspired by the traditional Millionaire dessert, our chefs have created this layered dessert with crunchy digestive crumb, a Belgian chocolate sauce, chocolate sponge, light toffee mousse and a silky salted caramel glaze. We've made it even more special for the festive season with a chocolate piñata full of hidden treats...smash it open and see what you find
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Pack size: 700g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Toffee Mousse (36%) [Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Water, Dark Brown Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Muscovado Sugar, Pork Gelatine, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Cane Molasses, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Milk Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Toffee Sauce [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Milk Sugar], Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Water, Dark Brown Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Belgian Dark Chocolate (2.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Pork Gelatine, Salt, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Locust Bean Gum), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Shea Fat, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Honey.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a dessert (88g)
|Energy
|1568kJ / 376kcal
|1380kJ / 331kcal
|Fat
|22.9g
|20.2g
|Saturates
|13.9g
|12.3g
|Carbohydrate
|37.9g
|33.4g
|Sugars
|28.0g
|24.6g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Protein
|4.0g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
