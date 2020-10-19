Tesco Finest Amarena Cherry & Almond Tray 290G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 618kJ
Product Description
- A selection of cherries and almonds mix, with dark chocolate coated cherries, dark chocolate coated almonds and dark chocolate coated glacé cherries.
- Dark chocolate Amarena cherries and almonds with marble lustre, dried cherries & blanched Macona almonds.
- Pack size: 290G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (40%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Almonds (31%), Dried Cherries (20%) [Cherry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Glacé Cherries (7%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sucrose, Black Cherry Juice, Dextrose, Plant and Vegetable Concentrates (Black Carrot, Hibiscus), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Colour (Titanium Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and other nuts and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 9 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
290g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|618kJ
|2060kJ
|148kcal
|494kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|29.5g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|9.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13.3g
|44.4g
|Sugars
|11.9g
|39.8g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|7.5g
|Protein
|2.7g
|9.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
