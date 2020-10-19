By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Amarena Cherry & Almond Tray 290G

Tesco Finest Amarena Cherry & Almond Tray 290G
£ 6.00
£2.07/100g
Clubcard Price
Per 30g
  • Energy618kJ 148kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars11.9g
    13%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 618kJ

Product Description

  • A selection of cherries and almonds mix, with dark chocolate coated cherries, dark chocolate coated almonds and dark chocolate coated glacé cherries.
  • Dark chocolate Amarena cherries and almonds with marble lustre, dried cherries & blanched Macona almonds.
  • Pack size: 290G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (40%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Almonds (31%), Dried Cherries (20%) [Cherry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Glacé Cherries (7%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sucrose, Black Cherry Juice, Dextrose, Plant and Vegetable Concentrates (Black Carrot, Hibiscus), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Colour (Titanium Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and other nuts and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 9 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

290g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30gPer 100g
Energy618kJ2060kJ148kcal494kcal
Fat8.9g29.5g
Saturates2.8g9.3g
Carbohydrate13.3g44.4g
Sugars11.9g39.8g
Fibre2.3g7.5g
Protein2.7g9.1g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

