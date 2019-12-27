Petits Filous No Added Sugar Strawberry Banana Fromage Frais 6 X 47G

Not so sure
We all love petits filous in our house but I'm not too sure about these. The main flavour you get is the banana and my kids were not so keen on this flavour in a yogurt. Think we will stick to the original flavours
Great for lunch boxs
Bought these for the kids pack lunches, great size for it & went down a treat with the little ones! Flavours were great nice creamy texture. Happy all round!
Good value
Good healthy snack although difficult to just have the one!
Tasty and smooth
Children loved it. Perfect for an after school snack.
A winner for my children.
My children love these!
I like these as they have no added sugar compared to the normal ones, but I’m not really sure about the banana flavour. It’s obviously being used because of the natural sugars, but the sugar levels in these are similar to the normal ones.
Nice but poor packaging
Tasty, the kids ate it but virtually every packet had a broken pot before I managed to buy it
Bought for my children as a snack, my eldest checked the date as she thought they were out of date as it tasted ‘funny’ my younger two just said they Didn’t like them as they taste weird. Think I will just stick to the normal ones next time.
Great as a quick snack. Kids love it
Forget it... kids hated them
Kids didn't like these and refused to eat them. They had a bitter taste not sure if it was the banana flavour or if it was the no sugar. Either way wont be buying them again.