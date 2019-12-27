By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Petits Filous No Added Sugar Strawberry Banana Fromage Frais 6 X 47G

4(26)Write a review
Petits Filous No Added Sugar Strawberry Banana Fromage Frais 6 X 47G
£ 1.50
£0.53/100g

Per 100g
  • Energy356 kJ 85 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100g

Product Description

  • Fromage Frais with added Vitamin D
  • A varied and balanced diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Did you know that Vitamin D helps the body absorb Calcium?
  • Everyone knows the importance of Calcium for the growth of healthy bones, but did you know that Vitamin D is also essential?
  • Calcium & Vitamin D for Healthy Bones**
  • Vitamin D helps the body's absorption of Calcium to make bones healthy.
  • **Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
  • Sell only as a 6 pot pack
  • Taste loved by kids
  • No fruit bits
  • Naturally sourced ingredients
  • Goodness guarantee
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occuring sugars
  • No added preservatives
  • No artificial colours & flavourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 282g
  • Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
  • Vitamin D helps the body's absorption of Calcium to make bones healthy
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Semi-Skimmed Milk 80.3%, Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Fruits 10% (Strawberry 5%, Banana 5%), Carrot Juice, Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Juice, Milk Mineral Concentrated, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°CFor use by date, see lid

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • UK: Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,

Net Contents

6 x 47g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100gPer: 94g (2 pots)
Energy:356kJ/85kcal335kJ/80kcal
Fat:3.4 g3.2 g
Of which Saturates:2.2 g2.1 g
Carbohydrate:5.4 g5.1 g
Of which Sugars:4.9 g4.6 g
Protein:8.0 g7.5 g
Salt:0.12 g0.11 g
Calcium:128 mg (16% RI***)120 mg (15% RI***)
Vitamin D:0.80 µg (16% RI***)0.75 µg (15% RI***)
***RI: Reference Intake--

26 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Not so sure

3 stars

We all love petits filous in our house but I'm not too sure about these. The main flavour you get is the banana and my kids were not so keen on this flavour in a yogurt. Think we will stick to the original flavours

Great for lunch boxs

4 stars

Bought these for the kids pack lunches, great size for it & went down a treat with the little ones! Flavours were great nice creamy texture. Happy all round!

Good value

4 stars

Good healthy snack although difficult to just have the one!

Tasty and smooth

5 stars

Children loved it. Perfect for an after school snack.

A winner for my children.

5 stars

My children love these!

I like these as they have no added sugar compared

3 stars

I like these as they have no added sugar compared to the normal ones, but I’m not really sure about the banana flavour. It’s obviously being used because of the natural sugars, but the sugar levels in these are similar to the normal ones.

Nice but poor packaging

3 stars

Tasty, the kids ate it but virtually every packet had a broken pot before I managed to buy it

Bought for my children as a snack, my eldest check

2 stars

Bought for my children as a snack, my eldest checked the date as she thought they were out of date as it tasted ‘funny’ my younger two just said they Didn’t like them as they taste weird. Think I will just stick to the normal ones next time.

Great as a quick snack. Kids love it

4 stars

Great as a quick snack. Kids love it

Forget it... kids hated them

1 stars

Kids didn't like these and refused to eat them. They had a bitter taste not sure if it was the banana flavour or if it was the no sugar. Either way wont be buying them again.

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

