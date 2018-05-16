Knorr Stock Pot Smoked Chilli & Tomato 2 X 26G
New
- Energy<17kJ <4kcal<1%
- Fat<0.5g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 229kJ/55kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated stock with smoked chilli and tomato
- Add real taste you'll love, with our vegetable stock pot flavour range, including Lime & Ginger and Paprika & Sundried Tomato
- Did you know, you can add Knorr vegetable stock directly to your dish, or alternatively, dissolve it in 500ml of boiling water? Either way, is delicious!
- Bring out the best in your meat-free meals with a delicious Knorr Veggie Cook's Essentials Smoked Chilli & Tomato Stock Pot. Combining a variety of rich, tasty ingredients, this versatile stock pot will surely become your new cooking essential. Gluten-free and suitable for vegans, Knorr's smoked chilli & tomato stock pots are free from artificial preservatives, artificial colours and have no added MSG - making them an excellent choice for creating family favourite meals that everyone will love. Bring an irresistible depth of flavour to your dishes and make them winners every time. Add Knorr veg stock straight to your soup or meal when cooking, or dilute it in 500 ml of water to create a flavour perfect stock. Hungry for more delectable stock pot options? Try the full range of Knorr Veggie Cook's Essentials, including Lime & Ginger and Paprika & Sundried Tomato. #CheatOnMeat and experience how delicious your veggie dishes can be thanks to Knorr Veggie Stocks. With our flavours to help you, why not cook and eat meat-free meals more often? They're better for you and for our planet. And with the planet in mind, all of our Veggie Cook's Essentials stock pots and boxes are widely recyclable, once the lid is removed.
- Pack size: 52G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Iodised Salt, Tomato Paste (9.3%)†, Yeast Extract, Spices (Smoked Paprika Powder, Smoked Chilli Powder (Chillies, Smoke) (0.4%)†, Jalapeno Chilli Pepper Powder (0.4%), Celery Seeds, Pepper, Flavourings (Barley), Potassium Chloride, Salt, Gelling Agents (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Carrots†, Celery Juice Concentrate†, Carrot Juice Concentrate†, Onion Juice Concentrate†, Leek Juice Concentrate†, Red Pepper†, Parsley†, Sunflower Oil, †Sustainably grown
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. After opening, store in the fridge and use within 3 days.
Net Contents
2 x 26g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion**
|% *Per Portion**
|Energy
|229kJ/55kcal
|<17kJ/<4kcal
|(<1%)
|Fat
|0.8g
|<0.5g
|(<1%)
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|(<1%)
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|<0.5g
|(<1%)
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|<0.5g
|(<1%)
|Fibre
|1.8g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|6.0g
|<0.5g
|(<1%)
|Salt
|15.5g
|1.0g
|(17%)
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**1 Portion = 125ml (Pack contains 4 portions)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020