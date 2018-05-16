Blue Dragon Yaki Soba Noodle Kit 191G
New
Product Description
- Japanese style stir-fry noodle with sachets of noodles, stir-fry Yaki Soba sauce, shredded pickled ginger with sweetener, fried shallot and roasted black sesame seeds.
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Yaki Soba first hit Japanese food stalls in the early 20th century, although called Yaki Soba it is actually made from ramen noodles, not soba noodles. Combined with a sweet soy flavoured sauce and unique toppings, this delicious dish quickly became a household favourite & today is enjoyed across the world.
- At Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- If you've enjoyed our Yaki Soba Noodle Kit why not try the rest of the range?
- Vietnamese Pho Noodle Kit
- Pad Thai Noodle Kit
- Ramen Noodle Kit
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 0.29kg
Information
Ingredients
Noodle (52%) [Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate)], Stir-Fry Yakisoba Sauce (37%) [Soy Sauce (18%) [Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol], Water, Sugar, Molasses, Distilled Vinegar, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Acetate, Acetic Acid), Colour (Plain Caramel), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)], Shredded Pickled Ginger with Sweetener (8%) [Ginger, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Sweetener (Saccharin)], Fried Shallot (2.5%) [Shallot, Palm Oil], Roasted Black Sesame Seeds (0.5%)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Packed in Thailand with components from Thailand and China
Number of uses
Average Serving Size 96g, Average Servings per Pack 2
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
191g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|1084kJ/256kcal
|1057kJ/250kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|1.9g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|50g
|49g
|of which sugars
|8.3g
|7.9g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.0g
|Protein
|8.4g
|8.1g
|Salt
|1.9g
|1.8g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019