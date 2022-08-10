Tesco Cheesy Pasta With Butternut Squash 200G 12M

My daughter loves this , only full mean she will e
My daughter loves this , only full mean she will eat, usually she picks at things but I like this as I kn9w exactly how much she's eaten and she's full and happy.
I mistakenly thought it was for adults. It was bland.
Daughter loves this! Probably because it’s pasta and cheese!!
Gooey mess
Tasteless, horrible meal. Instructions said just to warm it for seconds, but that didn't make it taste like anything edible. I warmed it again for longer but it was still tasteless, gooey mess. It did not taste a bit cheesy. Not nice. I would not buy this again. Very expensive for what it was.