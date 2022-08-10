We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cheesy Pasta With Butternut Squash 200G 12M

3.3(4)Write a review
Tesco Cheesy Pasta With Butternut Squash 200G 12M
£1.00
£5.00/kg
Energy
686kJ
163kcal
-%of the reference intake
Fat
5.6g

-

-%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

-

-%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.8g

-

-%of the reference intake
Salt
0.4g

-

-%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 343kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Organic vegetables and butternut squash with organic pasta and organic Cheddar cheese.
  • Mini Meal Adventures. Organic bite size pasta & butternut squash in a cheesy Cheddar sauce. Yummy At Tesco our recipes have been developed to help your little one discover exciting new tastes and textures on their food adventure. No nasties, all we have added is a lot of thought and care.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic Cooked Pasta (24%) [Water*, Organic Durum Wheat Semolina, Organic Dried Egg White], Water*, Organic Reconstituted Dried Whole Milk, Organic Carrot (13%), Organic Butternut Squash (8%), Organic Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Organic Sweet Potato, Organic Onion, Organic Maize Starch, Organic Garlic, Organic Black Pepper.

*Denotes non organic ingredient.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • To Serve : Best served warm.To microwave: remove the sleeve and pierce the film. Heat on 800W for 25 to 35 seconds. To warm in water: place the sealed tray in hot water for 2 minutes to 2 minutes 30 seconds. Do not heat in an oven. Spoon into a bowl or serve directly from the tray. Stir well before serving. Always check the temperature before feeding to ensure food is not too hot. Do not reheat. Dispose of any remaining food at the end of the meal.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy343kJ / 82kcal
Fat2.8g
Saturates1.7g
Carbohydrate9.8g
Sugars1.9g
Fibre1.0g
Protein3.8g
Salt0.2g
View all Stage 4 (12+ months)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

4 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

My daughter loves this , only full mean she will e

5 stars

My daughter loves this , only full mean she will eat, usually she picks at things but I like this as I kn9w exactly how much she's eaten and she's full and happy.

I mistakenly thought it was for adults. It was bl

2 stars

I mistakenly thought it was for adults. It was bland.

Daughter loves this!

5 stars

Daughter loves this! Probably because it’s pasta and cheese!!

Gooey mess

1 stars

Tasteless, horrible meal. Instructions said just to warm it for seconds, but that didn't make it taste like anything edible. I warmed it again for longer but it was still tasteless, gooey mess. It did not taste a bit cheesy. Not nice. I would not buy this again. Very expensive for what it was.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here