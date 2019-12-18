By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wreath Cookie Tin 360G

Tesco Wreath Cookie Tin 360G

£ 4.00
£1.12/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • 18 cookies, 9 with milk chocolate chunks and 9 with white chocolate chunks.
  • © Tesco 2019.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 18 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

360g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    White Chocolate Chunks (31%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Oatmeal, Desiccated Coconut, Molasses, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Salt, Flavouring, White Chocolate contains: Milk Solids 23% minimum

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One cookie (20g)% RI*
    Energy 2073kJ415kJ
    -495kcal99kcal5%
    Fat 24.0g4.8g7%
    of which saturates 13.4g2.7g14%
    Carbohydrate 61.8g12.4g
    of which sugars 33.7g6.7g7%
    Fibre 2.8g0.6g
    Protein 6.6g1.3g
    Salt 0.5g0.1g2%
    Pack contains 18 servings---
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk Chocolate Chunks (31%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Oatmeal, Desiccated Coconut, Molasses, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Salt, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 19% minimum

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One cookie (20g)% RI*
    Energy 2079kJ416kJ
    -497kcal99kcal5%
    Fat 24.7g4.9g7%
    of which saturates 14.0g2.8g14%
    Carbohydrate 60.7g12.1g
    of which sugars 32.2g6.4g7%
    Fibre 3.3g0.7g
    Protein 6.3g1.3g
    Salt 0.5g0.1g2%
    Pack contains 18 servings---
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

