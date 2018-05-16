By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Califia Xx Espresso Cold Brew Coffee 310Ml

Califia Xx Espresso Cold Brew Coffee 310Ml
£ 1.90
£0.61/100ml

Product Description

  • Cold Brew Coffee and Almond Drink with Added Calcium.
  • Work hard play harder with an extra shot of caffeine, and grab life by the bottle, while you take on the world.
  • Better coffee for all™
  • BPA free
  • Direct trade coffee
  • Carrageenan free
  • Dairy and gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 310ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cold Brew Coffee (60%), Cane Sugar, Almonds (Nut) (2%), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Nuts
  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.Consume within 7 days after opening.

Produce of

Product of USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well for best taste.

Name and address

  • Califia Farms LLC,
  • 1 Primrose Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 2EX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

310ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mL
Energy 130kJ/ 31kcal
Fat 1.2g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 4.2g
of which sugars 4.0g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 0.7g
Salt 0.21g
Calcium 74mg 9%RI
RI means Reference Intake-

