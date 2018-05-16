Califia Xx Espresso Cold Brew Coffee 310Ml

Product Description
- Cold Brew Coffee and Almond Drink with Added Calcium.
- Work hard play harder with an extra shot of caffeine, and grab life by the bottle, while you take on the world.
- Better coffee for all™
- BPA free
- Direct trade coffee
- Carrageenan free
- Dairy and gluten free
- Vegan
- Kosher
- Pack size: 310ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cold Brew Coffee (60%), Cane Sugar, Almonds (Nut) (2%), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Nuts
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.Consume within 7 days after opening.
Produce of
Product of USA
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well for best taste.
Name and address
- Califia Farms LLC,
- 1 Primrose Street,
- London,
- EC2A 2EX,
- UK.
Return to
- Califia Farms LLC,
- 1 Primrose Street,
- London,
- EC2A 2EX,
- UK.
- califiafarms.com
Net Contents
310ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100mL
|Energy
|130kJ/ 31kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|of which sugars
|4.0g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.21g
|Calcium
|74mg 9%RI
|RI means Reference Intake
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020