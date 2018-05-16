Bob Martin Clear 3 In 1 Wormer Dog 2 Tablets Pack

Product Description
- Clear 3 in 1 Wormer 150/144/5mg Tablets for Dogs
- Clinically proven, Bob Martin Clear 3 in 1 Wormer Tablets for Dogs is an effective treatment against all intestinal worms commonly found in the UK and Eire.
- Effective Treatment of:
- Roundworms, Tapeworms, Hookworms and Whipworms
- For Best Results
- There is no permanent treatment for worms. Veterinarians recommend that weaned puppies and adult dogs be wormed every 3 months as a routine measure. Dogs may become infected with worms by eating insects (including fleas and lice) birds, small rodents, rabbits or raw offal from affected sheep, goats and cattle. Dogs will continue to be re-infected unless the route of infection is controlled e.g. treating a flea infestation or preventing a dog from scavenging or hunting. To prevent Echinococcus multilocularis establishing in the UK and Ireland, dogs entering the country must be treated with a product containing praziquantel.
- Effective in one dose
- Veterinary Medicinal Product - UK Authorised
Information
Ingredients
Active Substances: Each Tablet contains 150mg Febantel, 144mg Pyrantel Embonate and 50mg Praziquantel
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Contents: 2 Tablets (= treatment for dogs up to 20 kg).
- Directions:
- Weigh your dog carefully before calculating the dose.
- Give 1 tablet per 10kg (22lbs) bodyweight. Do not give any other dose than recommended without consulting your veterinary surgeon. Then tablets should be given directly in the mouth of your dog if necessary can be disguised in food. The tablets are scored into halves to enable a range of weights to be treated.
- Dog's Weight: 3-5kg, Dose: 1/2 tablet
- Dog's Weight: >5-10kg, Dose: 1 tablet
- Dog's Weight: >10-15kg, Dose: 1 1/2 tablets
- Dog's Weight: >15-20kg, Dose: 2 tablets
- For dogs weighing over 20kg additional packs will be required.
- How Often to Use:
- Treat Puppies over 3kg at 2 weeks of age, then every 2 weeks until 12 weeks old and every 3 months after that. The bitch should be treated at the same time as the puppies. Nursing bitches should be treated every 2 weeks after giving birth until weaning. Adult dogs should be treated every 3 months as a routine measure. In case of suspected heavy roundworm infestation, please contact your veterinary surgeon for diagnosis and treatment recommendation.
Warnings
- For Safe Use:
- Not intended for use in puppies less than 3kg and under 2 weeks of age. Do not use in pregnant dogs. Do not use simultaneously with other worming products. Bob Martin Clear 3 in 1 Wormer Tablets for Dogs is well tolerated in dogs. In safety studies doses of 5 x greater gave rise to occasional vomiting. If you notice any serious effects, or any other effects not mentioned on this packaging, please inform your veterinary surgeon.
- User Warnings:
- In case of accidental ingestion, seek medical advice and show the packaging to the physician. In the interests of good hygiene, persons administering the tablet directly to the dog or by adding it to the dog's food, should wash their hands afterwards.
- For animal treatment only.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Keep the blister in the outer carton.
- Any part-used tablets should be discarded.
- Do not use after the expiry date which is stated on the blister and carton after EXP.
- Disposal: Any unused veterinary medicinal products or waste materials derived from such veterinary medicinal product should be disposed of in accordance with local requirements.
- If signs of disease appear or persist, consult a veterinary surgeon.
Name and address
- MA Holder:
- Bayer plc,
- Animal Health Division,
- Bayer House,
- Strawberry Hill,
- Newbury,
Distributor address
- Bob Martin (UK) Ltd,
- Wemberham Lane,
- Yatton,
- North Somerset,
- BS49 4BS,
- UK.
Return to
- Your Guarantee
- If this product reaches you in an unsatisfactory condition, please return it to us and we will promptly replace it or refund your money. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- For further advice or information on the Bob Martin pharmacy range of products please write to Freepost Bob Martin. Call our advice line on 0844 748 0108
- Email Pharmacy@bobmartin.co.uk
- Bob Martin (UK) Ltd,
- Wemberham Lane,
- Yatton,
- North Somerset,
- BS49 4BS,
- UK.
Net Contents
2 x Tablets
Safety information
For Safe Use: Not intended for use in puppies less than 3kg and under 2 weeks of age. Do not use in pregnant dogs. Do not use simultaneously with other worming products. Bob Martin Clear 3 in 1 Wormer Tablets for Dogs is well tolerated in dogs. In safety studies doses of 5 x greater gave rise to occasional vomiting. If you notice any serious effects, or any other effects not mentioned on this packaging, please inform your veterinary surgeon. User Warnings: In case of accidental ingestion, seek medical advice and show the packaging to the physician. In the interests of good hygiene, persons administering the tablet directly to the dog or by adding it to the dog's food, should wash their hands afterwards. For animal treatment only. Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Keep the blister in the outer carton. Any part-used tablets should be discarded. Do not use after the expiry date which is stated on the blister and carton after EXP. Disposal: Any unused veterinary medicinal products or waste materials derived from such veterinary medicinal product should be disposed of in accordance with local requirements. If signs of disease appear or persist, consult a veterinary surgeon.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020