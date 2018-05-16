By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Smokey Baconnaise Sauce 220Ml

Heinz Smokey Baconnaise Sauce 220Ml
£ 1.70
£0.77/100ml

Product Description

  • Smokey Baconnaise Sauce.
  • SMOKEY & HEARTY.
  • Pack size: 220ML

Information

Ingredients

Soya Oil (50%), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Puree 8, 6%, Egg Yolk, Sugar, Garlic 2, 5%, Flavourings, Modified Starch, Salt, Mustard, Spices, Herb, Onion, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Smoke Flavourings, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Storage

After opening, use within 8 weeks.Best before end - see cap.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 15

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • heinz.co.uk
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (15g)
Energy 2047kJ307kJ
-497kcal75kcal
Fat 51.6g7.7g
-of which saturates 8.2g1.2g
Carbohydrate 5.6g0.8g
-of which sugars 3.7g0.6g
Protein 1.6g0.2g
Salt 1.1g0.2g

