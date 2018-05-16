By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Trek Protein Nut Bars Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt 3X40g

Product Description

  • Peanut, Almond & Soya Crunchie Bar with Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt
  • Crunchy roasted peanuts & whole almonds with a sprinkling of dark chocolate chips and a touch of sea salt
  • Packed with crunchy roasted peanuts, each bar contains 10g of Plant-Based Protein with less than 5g of sugar and is high in fibre.
  • All four flavours are loaded with delicious natural ingredients, carefully chosen for slow release energy to help you get the best out of your day.
  • 10g Plant-Based Protein
  • Less than 5g Sugar
  • Naturally Filling Energy
  • High in Fibre
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 120g
  • Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts (57%), Almonds (10%), Vegetable Fibre (Oligofructose), Soya Protein Crunchies (9%) (Soya, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Dark Chocolate (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Rice Syrup, Apple Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt (1%), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts & Milk

Storage

Best before: See base of pack

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • HP18 9BA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • HP18 9BA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

3 x 40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g
Energy 2225kJ890kJ
-532kcal213kcal
Fat 37.3g14.9g
of which saturates 4.9g2.0g
Carbohydrate 17.3g6.9g
of which sugars 11.7g4.7g
Fibre 12.1g4.9g
Protein 25.7g10.3g
Salt 0.8g0.3g
Manganese/NRV*1.31mg/66%0.52mg/26%
*Nutrient reference value--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

