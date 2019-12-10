By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Peanut Bars 4X30g

1(1)Write a review
Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Peanut Bars 4X30g
£ 1.99
£1.66/100g
1x bar (30 g)
  • Energy598kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt0.31g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1994kJ/

Product Description

  • Chewy peanut and oat bar dipped in a smooth peanut butter flavoured coating.
  • Find us at www.naturevalley.com
  • Who ever thought indulgence could come from a blend of natural peanuts and wholegrain oats? Dipped in luscious peanut butter coating, Nature Valley™
  • Sweet & Salty Nut Roasted Peanuts bars will give you a delightfully sweet and salty sensation to make your next break exciting!
  • Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why all our bars are made with great tasting ingredients like natural peanuts. So whether you're hiking through the forest or cycling in the countryside, experience life the Nature Valley™ way!
  • When hunger strikes, try our protein bars
  • Nature Valley Protein Salted Caramel Nut
  • Nature Valley Protein Peanut & Chocolate
  • Made with real peanut butter
  • Made with natural nuts
  • High in fibre
  • No colours, preservatives, artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (28%), Whole Grain Rolled Oats (13%), Chicory Root Extract, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Fats: Palm, Shea, Maltodextrin, Peanut Butter (3%), Fructose, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Humectant: Glycerol, Salt, Emulsifiers: Sunflower and Soy Lecithin, Partially Defatted Peanut Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Natural Flavourings, Dextrose, Wheat Germ, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Honey

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • The Nature Valley™ Promise: We promise great taste, quality and convenience.
  • Nature Valley™ www.naturevalley.com
  • Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • General Mills,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1x bar (30g)%* (30g)
Energy 1994kJ/598kJ/7%
-478kcal143kcal7%
Fat 26.1g7.8g11%
of which saturates 8.1g2.4g12%
Carbohydrate 43.1g12.9g5%
of which sugars 19.2g5.8g6%
Fibre 11.0g3.3g-
Protein 12.3g3.7g7%
Salt 1.03g0.31g5%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Contain palm oil

1 stars

I went to buy this and noticed it had palm oil in. Shameful!

