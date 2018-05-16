Tesco 2 Winter Berries & Custard Danish Pastry

- Energy1246kJ 297kcal15%
Product Description
- Danish pastry lattice with winterberry and custard fillings.
- Winter berry & custard lattice 2PK
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Custard Filling (20%)[Water, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Potato Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Calcium Sulphate), Dried Cream (Milk), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Flavouring, Carrot Extract], Winter Berry Filling (16%)[Blackberry, Cherry, Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry, Redcurrant, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Thickeners (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Pectins, Xanthan Gum), Stabiliser (Microcrystalline Cellulose), Flavouring], Palm Fat, Water, Glazing Agent (Lactitol), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Deactivated Yeast, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2PK
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pastry (95g)
|Energy
|1311kJ / 313kcal
|1246kJ / 297kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|13.3g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|40.3g
|38.3g
|Sugars
|13.7g
|13.0g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|2.9g
|Protein
|5.0g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
