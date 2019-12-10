Tesco Chocolate Reindeer Smash Cake
- Energy893kJ 213kcal11%
- Fat9.9g14%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars24.4g27%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1823kJ / 435kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate sponge filled with chocolate flavored frosting, covered with soft icing and finished with edible decorations inside an edible decorative dome.
- HAND DECORATED Chocolate sponge filled with chocolate flavoured frosting, covered with soft icing and finished with edible decorations inside an edible decorative dome.
- HAND DECORATED Smash the reindeer's nose to reveal chocolate goodies
- Hand decorated
- Smash the reindeer's nose to reveal chocolate goodies
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (12%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Fructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Palm Stearin, Edible Decorative Dome [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Concentrates (Beetroot, Carthamus), Colours (Iron Oxide, Anthocyanins), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Carmine, Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, White and Yellow Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Shellac), Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Flavourings, Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower), Dried Egg White, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in
Preparation and Usage
- Remove all packaging. Place cake on a flat surface and smash dome open using a metal spoon. Using a long serrated knife, cut cake with a sawing action into slices. Clean knife between slices.
Number of uses
Pack contains 16 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 49g
|Energy
|1823kJ / 435kcal
|893kJ / 213kcal
|Fat
|20.2g
|9.9g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|59.4g
|29.1g
|Sugars
|49.7g
|24.4g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|3.1g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
