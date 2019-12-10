By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Reindeer Smash Cake

Tesco Chocolate Reindeer Smash Cake

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

New

Per 49g
  • Energy893kJ 213kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars24.4g
    27%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1823kJ / 435kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge filled with chocolate flavored frosting, covered with soft icing and finished with edible decorations inside an edible decorative dome.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (12%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Fructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Palm Stearin, Edible Decorative Dome [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Concentrates (Beetroot, Carthamus), Colours (Iron Oxide, Anthocyanins), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Carmine, Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, White and Yellow Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Shellac), Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Flavourings, Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower), Dried Egg White, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Place cake on a flat surface and smash dome open using a metal spoon. Using a long serrated knife, cut cake with a sawing action into slices. Clean knife between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 49g
Energy1823kJ / 435kcal893kJ / 213kcal
Fat20.2g9.9g
Saturates4.6g2.3g
Carbohydrate59.4g29.1g
Sugars49.7g24.4g
Fibre1.6g0.8g
Protein3.1g1.5g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

