Tesco Finest Tart 2 Pack Passion Fruit & Raspberry 150G

Tesco Finest Tart 2 Pack Passion Fruit & Raspberry 150G
£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

One tart
  • Energy1200kJ 287kcal
    14%
  • Fat14.6g
    21%
  • Saturates8.1g
    41%
  • Sugars16.7g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1600kJ / 382kcal

Product Description

  • All butter sweet pastry case, filled with raspberry curd, topped with passion fruit cream filling, decorated with a sugar lustre.
  • All butter pastry cases filled with raspberry curd and topped with passion fruit cream. Our chefs have created a modern twist on a classic citrus tart combining sweet raspberry curd and a tart passion fruit cream dusted with a silver sparkle.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Passion Fruit Cream (36%) [Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Passion Fruit Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agents (Locust Bean Gum, Agar), Carrot Concentrate, Apple Concentrate], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Raspberry Curd (17%) [Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Butter (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring], Butter (Milk) (10%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Dextrose, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cornflour.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

2 x 75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tart (75g)
Energy1600kJ / 382kcal1200kJ / 287kcal
Fat19.5g14.6g
Saturates10.8g8.1g
Carbohydrate47.1g35.3g
Sugars22.3g16.7g
Fibre0.7g0.5g
Protein4.3g3.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

