Cadbury Double Decker Ice Cream 480Ml

£ 2.50
£0.52/100ml

New

Be treatwise. Per 80ml serving
  • Energy563kJ 135kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 704kJ/169kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate and Nougat Flavour Ice Creams, with Milk Chocolate Pieces, Cereal Pieces, and a Nougat Flavour Sauce Core.
  • Nougat Ice Cream with Crispy pieces, Nougat Core, Chocolate Ice Cream with Cadbury pieces
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480ml

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Water, Nougat Flavour Sauce (9.5%) (Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Water, Emulsifiers (E472b, E471), Caramelised Sugar, Thickener (Pectin), Flavouring, Stabiliser (E339)), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Milk Chocolate Pieces (5%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Cereal Pieces (4%) (Cocoa Butter, Icing Sugar, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Malt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agent (E500), Salt, Flavouring), Dried Whey (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Milk Chocolate (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Stabilisers (E412, E410), Flavourings (from Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Coffee Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen. Store below -18°C.For best before end see base of tub.

Number of uses

Tub contains 6 x 80ml servings

Warnings

  • This product may stain.

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Net Contents

480ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 80ml Serving%* Per 80ml ServingReference Intake*
Energy 704kJ/169kcal563kJ/135kcal7%8400kJ/2000kcal
Fat 9.5g7.6g11%70g
of which Saturates 7.7g6.2g31%20g
Carbohydrate 18.9g15.1g6%260g
of which Sugars 14.4g11.5g13%90g
Fibre 0.5g0.4g--
Protein 1.6g1.3g3%50g
Salt 0.11g0.09g1%6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Tub contains 6 x 80ml servings----

Safety information

This product may stain.

