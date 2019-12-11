By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 12 Pack Mini Choclate Eclairs

Tesco 12 Pack Mini Choclate Eclairs
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Offer

3 éclairs
  • Energy614kJ 147kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.3g
    13%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars9.2g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1616kJ / 388kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Choux pastry éclairs filled with stabilised cream, topped with Belgian chocolate fondant and a sweet dusting.
  • Inspired by traditional French techniques our chefs have refined their choux recipe over time to get a light and airy éclair.
  • British Cream Cream filled choux pastry finished with Belgian chocolate fondant
  • British cream
  • Cream filled choux pastry finished with Belgian chocolate fondant
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Cream (38%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectins), Sugar], Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Icing Sugar, Belgian Milk Chocolate (8%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Dark Chocolate (4%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

12 x Eclairs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 éclairs (approx. 38g)
Energy1616kJ / 388kcal614kJ / 147kcal
Fat24.5g9.3g
Saturates13.1g5.0g
Carbohydrate35.7g13.6g
Sugars24.3g9.2g
Fibre1.1g0.4g
Protein5.5g2.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

