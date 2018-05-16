Cadbury Chocolate Icing 400G

- Energy575kJ 135kcal7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1730kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Flavour Icing
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Icing Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifiers (Polysorbate 60, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acid (Citric Acid), Sugar, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring (contains Sulphites)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Egg, Milk & Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place at room temperature.For best before end see base
Preparation and Usage
- This tub contains enough icing to fill and cover an 8" cake or top 12 cupcakes
- For perfect icing:
- Stir the icing before use.
- Place room temperature icing into a piping bag and use to fill and cover a cake or cupcakes.
- Spread the icing using a rounded knife on to your bakes.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Careline
- UK - 0800 0223389
- ROI - 1800 93 2814
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/12th Pot (33g)
|%* Reference Intake
|Energy
|1730kJ
|575kJ
|7%
|-
|410kcal
|135kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|4.6g
|7%
|of which Saturates
|5.7g
|1.9g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|69.6g
|23.2g
|9%
|of which Sugars
|65.7g
|21.9g
|24%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.5g
|-
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.4g
|1%
|Salt
|0.61g
|0.20g
|3%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019