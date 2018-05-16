By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Chocolate Icing 400G

Cadbury Chocolate Icing 400G
£ 2.50
£0.63/100g
Per 1/12th Pot (33g)
  • Energy575kJ 135kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1730kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Icing
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Icing Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifiers (Polysorbate 60, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acid (Citric Acid), Sugar, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring (contains Sulphites)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Egg, Milk & Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place at room temperature.For best before end see base

Preparation and Usage

  • This tub contains enough icing to fill and cover an 8" cake or top 12 cupcakes
  • For perfect icing:
  • Stir the icing before use.
  • Place room temperature icing into a piping bag and use to fill and cover a cake or cupcakes.
  • Spread the icing using a rounded knife on to your bakes.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Careline
  • UK - 0800 0223389
  • ROI - 1800 93 2814
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/12th Pot (33g)%* Reference Intake
Energy 1730kJ575kJ7%
-410kcal135kcal
Fat 13.9g4.6g7%
of which Saturates 5.7g1.9g10%
Carbohydrate 69.6g23.2g9%
of which Sugars 65.7g21.9g24%
Fibre 1.5g0.5g-
Protein 1.1g0.4g1%
Salt 0.61g0.20g3%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

