Yorkshire Provender Cauliflower Soup 600G

5(4)Write a review
Yorkshire Provender Cauliflower Soup 600G
£ 2.75
£0.46/100g

Product Description

  • Cauliflower soup with Fountains Gold Cheddar, mature cheddar and kale...
  • We've combined all the delicious flavours of a classic family favourite in one pot to make a comforting and warming soup.
  • Made with Fountains Gold Cheddar Cheese, handcrafted in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.
  • "Here in North Yorkshire, we're a small team who care passionately about making the most delicious soup for you to enjoy. We get amazing feedback every day and have scooped up tons of awards!"
  • - Belinda and Terry (& Fox the dog)
  • Great taste 2017
  • Honestly delicious
  • 1st prize for taste
  • 1 of your 5 a day per 300g
  • I'm gluten free
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cauliflower 27%, Potatoes, Onion, Fountains Gold Cheddar Cheese (Milk) 4%, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) 3%, Kale 2%, Double Cream (Milk), Leek, Butter (Milk), Vegetable Stock* (Celery), Chive, Parsley, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Vinegar, Salt), Nutmeg, *Vegetable Stock contains: Salt, Starch (Potato), Dried Vegetables (Celery Root, Onion, Garlic, Tomato), Spices (Celery, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg), Herbs (Lovage, Parsley)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk, Mustard
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened eat within 2 days. Please don't reheat. Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating.Use by: See lid.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Shake well before heating.

Hob
Instructions: Heat gently stirring occasionally until piping hot. Please don't boil.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 2 x 300g servings

Name and address

  • Yorkshire Provender,
  • Delicious HQ,
  • Conygarth Way,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL7 9EE.

Return to

  • Yorkshire Provender,
  • Delicious HQ,
  • Conygarth Way,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL7 9EE.
  • www.yorkshireprovender.co.uk

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 268kJ/64kcal
Fat 4.2g
of which saturates 2.7g
Carbohydrate 3.4g
of which sugars 1.0g
Protein 2.5g
Salt 0.6g

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Couldn't agree with the other reviewers more, this

5 stars

Couldn't agree with the other reviewers more, this is completely delicious!

Really good depth of flavour

5 stars

Couldnt recommend this enough am actually thinking of establishing a support group for people who havent tried it yet - its that good

Besf soup ever

5 stars

This soup is amazing ...we love it...you can taste all the ingrediants especially the cheese and its like a meal on its own...just about to order another one 😊

fantastic flavour really filling and healthy

5 stars

fantastic flavour really filling and healthy

