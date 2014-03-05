Wellman Gummies X60
Product Description
- Vitamin and mineral supplement for men.
- Reduced Sugar†
- The office, the gym or just keeping up with life... you want to stay on your A-game. Wellman Gummies provide comprehensive nutritional support for the man who wants it all.
- Wellman® Gummies have been developed to help maintain health in men of all ages. It is ideal for those with active and hectic lifestyles. Unlike a general multivitamin the nutrient levels have been specifically formulated for men.
- Men's Health:
- Zinc contributes to normal reproduction and the maintenance of normal testosterone levels in the blood.
- Hectic Lifestyle:
- With vitamins B6, B12 and copper which support normal energy release.
- Immune System:
- Includes vitamin C, D and B12 which contribute to normal immune system function.
- Sport & Exercise:
- To be on top of your game you can't afford to be tired. Provides pantothenic acid which helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue.
- With Siberian Ginseng and Co-Q10
- With 10µg of vitamin D, the level recommended by the UK Department of Health
Information
Ingredients
Fructooligosaccharides, Sugar, Wheat Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectin, Vitamin and Nutrient Blend (Vitamin C [Ascorbic Acid], Niacin [as Nicotinamide], Ferric Pyrophosphate, Zinc Citrate, Pantothenic Acid, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Co-Enzyme Q10, Vitamin A, Siberian Ginseng Extract, Vitamin D3 [Cholecalciferol (Vegan)], Vitamin B6 [as Pyridoxine HCI], Vitamin B1 [as Thiamin HCI], Riboflavin, Vitamin B12 [as Cyanocobalamin], Copper Citrate, Chromium Picolinate, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, Biotin), Natural Orange Flavouring, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid & Trisodium Citrate, Vitamin E [as D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate], Antioxidant: Mixed Tocopherols, Coating: Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Rape Seed Oil), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax) and Antioxidant (Alpha Tocopherol), Betacarotene
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place.After opening consume within 45 days. For best before end date, see base.
Warnings
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. Not to be taken on an empty stomach. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Net Contents
60 x Gummies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per 3 Gummies
|% NRV1
|Siberian Ginseng Ext. eq. to
|20 mg
|-
|Co-enzyme Q10
|2 mg
|-
|Citrus Bioflavonoids
|5 mg
|-
|Betacarotene
|1 mg
|-
|Vitamin A (1333 IU)
|400 µg RE
|50
|Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)
|10 µg
|200
|Vitamin E
|22 mg α-TE
|183
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Thiamin (Vit. B1)
|1.1 mg
|100
|Riboflavin (Vit. B2)
|1.4 mg
|100
|Niacin (Vit. B3)
|16 mg NE
|100
|Vitamin B6
|1.4 mg
|100
|Folic Acid
|200 µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|10 µg
|400
|Biotin
|50 µg
|100
|Pantothenic Acid
|6 mg
|100
|Iron
|2.5 mg
|18
|Zinc
|2.5 mg
|25
|Copper
|250 µg
|25
|Selenium
|55 µg
|100
|Chromium
|40 µg
|100
|Iodine
|50 µg
|33
|1NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. Not to be taken on an empty stomach. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children. KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
