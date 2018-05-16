By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bisto Best Vegetable Gravy 250G
£ 2.50
£1.00/100g
Per 50ml portion as prepared contains
  • Energy58kJ 14kcal
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1463kJ/346kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetable Gravy Granules
  • With a rich flavour
  • Foiled in freshness
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Flavourings (contain Celery), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Vegetable Powders (1%) (Onion, Celery, Mushroom), Vegetable Bouillon (Salt, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Herbs, Vegetable Extracts (Celery, Onion)), Vegetable Extracts (Carrot, Onion), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Spice, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Oil, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk and Wheat (Gluten)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply...
  • Put 4 heaped teaspoons of Bisto Best into a measuring jug. Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, stirring all the time. Add more or less Bisto Best to taste.

Number of uses

This jar makes approximately 63 portions

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • If you have any problems, please keep the packaging and phone UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri (9:00am - 5:00pm).
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as sold:Per 50ml portion as prepared:
Energy 1463kJ/346kcal58kJ/14kcal
Fat 5.3g<0.5g
of which Saturates 0.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 72.2g2.9g
of which Sugars 4.5g<0.5g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 2.2g<0.5g
Salt 13.74g0.54g
This jar makes approximately 63 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

